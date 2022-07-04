Police: Medical emergency ends Kaysville parade

KAYSVILLE, Utah, July 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The remainder Kaysville City parade has been canceled after a medical emergency, Kaysville Police reported Monday.

“The remainder of the Kaysville City parade is cancelled due to a medical emergency,” says a Facebook post issued at 11:13 a.m. “Please calmly leave the area. We will provide updates as soon as possible. There is no public safety threat.”

The parade start time was scheduled for 10 a.m.

Centerville, also in Davis County, canceled its parade and a race that were part of its July 4th Celebration due to a wildfire that broke out Sunday night. Dozens of homes were evacuated, but residents have since been allowed to return to their homes.

Gephardt Daily will have additional information on the Kaysville incident as details are released.