Police: Millcreek boy, 6, kidnapped from custodial father, now believed to be in Oregon with mother, her sympathizer

MILLCREEK, Utah, Oct. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Missing 6-year-old Terran Butler, believed kidnapped Saturday during a supervised visit with his non-custodial mother, Emily Jolley, is now believed to be traveling through Oregon with his mother and one of her sympathizers.

Terran’s father, who holds legal custody of the child, had allowed the visit. An Amber Alert was not initially activated because Terran’s life was not thought to be at risk, but officials reportedly changed their minds after learning of Jolley’s alleged involvement with an anti-government organization.

An Amber Alert was issued Monday, and the FBI has become involved in the investigation and search for the Millcreek child.

“We have new, developing information on the kidnapping of Terran Butler,” a Thursday statement from the Unified Police Department says. “Emily Jolley is believed to be in Roseburg, Oregon, with Bonnie Jackson, a friend and sympathizer of Emily’s.”

“Bonnie is a 56-year-old female. They are believed to be headed to Yachats, Oregon. The vehicle they were last known to be in is a 2015 Honda Civic, blue in color, Utah plate X371WW.

“We are working closely with the FBI and Lincoln County, Oregon, to bring Terran home. We are asking for anyone who has seen or sees them to contact the Unified Police Department at 801-743-7000.”