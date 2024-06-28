Police seek help locating 2 South Salt Lake runaways

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, June 27, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating two teenage runaways.

In a Thursday night news release, South Salt Lake police say that on Wednesday, both left the state’s Juvenile Receiving Center, a resource facility for troubled youth.

Kaisen Pedersen, 15, is about 5 feet 6 inches and 95 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and black beanie, police said.

“If you know his location, please call us. The case number is LK2024-20919.

Julian Caouette, 17, is about 6 feet and 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a red and black plaid shirt, black jeans, a black beanie, and carrying a backpack, according to the news release.

“If you know his whereabouts, please call us. Case number is LK2024-20917.”

The department can be reached at 801-412-3600.