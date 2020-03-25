Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19; Camilla negative

LONDON, March 25, 2020, (UPI) — Britain’s Prince Charles has tested positive for the coronavirus disease and is now self-isolating and working from his home in Scotland, the royal household said Wednesday.

A statement by Clarence House said the 71-year-old Prince of Wales, first in line to the British throne, underwent testing Monday after experiencing mild symptoms and received the positive results Tuesday.

“He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual,” the statement said.

“[Camila] the Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with government and medical advice, [they] are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

Both were tested after it was determined the royal couple met required criteria.

Buckingham Palace said Charles’ mother, 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth II, “remains in good health.”

“The queen last saw [Prince Charles] briefly on the morning of March 12 and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare,” Buckingham Palace said.

Prince Charles’ last public engagement was also March 12 when he attended a London fundraiser for Australian wildfire relief. Since then, he has been involved in only a few meetings and all participants have been tested, royal officials said.