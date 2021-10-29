Provo police seek SUV that hit boy, 8, fled scene

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo police are looking for a video or witnesses who saw a driver hit an 8-year-old boy who was riding his bicycle, then fled the scene of the accident.

The accident happened at 5:18 p.m. in the area of 200 N. 800 West, southwest of Dixon Middle School.

“The vehicle immediately left the scene,” the police statement says. “Police are asking for the community’s help in identifying the vehicle and/or driver. The vehicle is a newer model silver Nissan SUV with some minor front-end damage.”

An update said the boy “received minor injuries and was treated for those injuries at the hospital.”

Police are asking anyone who has a residence or business near the accident area check their surveillance cameras.

“We are asking that you check around the time of 5:18 pm and contact the Provo Police Department if you have an image of the vehicle.”

Police ask anyone with images or information that may help identify the SUV or driver to call 801-852-6210 .