Review: Ziegfeld Theater’s ‘Mary Poppins’ offers fresh, fun, family entertainment

OGDEN, Utah, March 7, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — If your knowledge of the stage musical “Mary Poppins” dates back more than a couple decades, or even to the original 1964 Julie Andrews film, Ogden‘s Ziegfeld Theater has a fresher take for you.

The Zig is performing the “Mary Poppins” stage adaptation that debuted in 2004, with some new songs by George Stiles and Anthony Drew, and book by Julian Fellows, who remained true to the Edwardian England setting, but added some fresh playfulness and a redemption storyline for formerly stuffy dad George Banks.

Natalie Peterson plays Poppins, the mystical, magical nanny who unexpectedly drops in to save children Jane and Michael Banks, and, to an extent, their parents. Peterson plays Poppins with a kind of a mischievous wink to audience members rather than the traditional closed off secretiveness. Her soprano voice is pure and clear, the best in the show, with several others nearly as strong.

Jeffrey Erickson plays Bert, a jack of all trades and chimney sweep in this adaptation. Erickson’s Bert is easy going, blends well with every other character, and helps guide viewers through the plot.

The children’s roles are double cast. Jane Banks is played by Emery Bateman in the Mary cast and Quincey Pugmire in the Bert cast. Stage brother Michael is played by Cash Bateman in the Mary cast and Rigdon Noble in the Bert cast. The Bert cast was onstage on the night of this review, and both children did well in their roles.

And parents Winifred and George Banks, played by Riah Shumate and Alma Lambson, each get more dimension in this stage adaptation. We learn about Winifred’s insecurities, despite her former career, which she adored, and about the lasting effects of George’s strict childhood. Both actors capture the emotions of their character’s pasts, which continue to shape their present, at least until the Poppins magic begins to take effect.

The ensemble cast is remarkably talented and versatile, and plays multiple characters the audience may or may not expect. The set pieces also know a few tricks of their own, and Zig designers have mastered the art of using projection to change backgrounds from nature scenes to suggestions of grand architecture and everything between. Deft direction by Marinda Maxfield and her talented designers really bring the whole thing together.

Although a very few off-key notes and audio system glitches may intrude briefly on the fantasy, this is an impressive and innovative staging of a warm, funny and family friendly show. It’s well worth a trip to the theater and the time you invest.

“Mary Poppins” runs at the Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., at 7:30 p.m. March 8, 9, 14-16, with a 2 p.m. matinee on March 16. For ticket prices, availability and purchase, visit the Zig’s ticket page.

On March 22, the show moves to Park City for performances at the Egyptian Theatre, at 328 Main St. Park City shows are at 8 p.m. March 22 and 23, 28-30, and at 5 p.m. March 24 and 31. For ticket prices, availability and purchase, visit the Egyptians’ ticket page.