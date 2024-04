RICH COUNTY, Utah, April 2, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Rich County Sheriff‘s Office is investigating after a body was found in Garden City.

The body was found in Garden City, says a brief statement issued by the sheriff’s office.

“At approximately 1200 hours (noon) on 4/2/2024, an unidentified person was found deceased in Garden City,” it says.

“The Utah State Bureau of Investigation has been notified and an investigation has been initiated.”

No additional information was released.