Roy police seek attempted murder suspect, 18, missing with 17-year-old girlfriend

ROY, Utah, June 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Roy are asking the public for any information on the whereabouts of an 18-year-old man wanted on charges including attempted murder.

Jovani Hernandez is also wanted for possession of a firearm by a restricted person, and for felony discharge of a firearm. Police believe he may be with his girlfriend, 17-year-old Corinne Whaley, who has been reported missing.

Hernandez is wanted in connection with a June 7 incident that happened at about 11:49 p.m. in the area of 4000 South and 2275 West.

“Investigators learned that 18-year-old Jovani Hernandez was in possession of a firearm, and is believed to have fired at least two shots at another male during an argument,” a news release from the Roy City Police Department says.

“The victim was not struck by any rounds. Hernandez and his girlfriend, 17-year-old Corinne Whaley, who was with him, then fled the area.”

Officials have been unable to find the couple.

“Investigators do not believe Whaley was taken against her will,” the RCPD statement says. “Whaley is still believed to be in the company of Hernandez, who is considered armed and dangerous. Because Whaley is a juvenile and because her whereabouts are unknown, she has been reported as missing.”

The attempted murder and firearms charges were filed against Hernandez on Wednesday, the statement says.

Hernandez is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. Whaley is 5 feet 5 inches, 130 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes, the statement says.

“If you know their whereabouts, please do not approach them,” the RCPD statement says. “We ask you to contact the Roy City Police Department at 801-629-8221.”