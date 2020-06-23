Salt Lake City man arrested for alleged theft of vehicles in Tooele

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, June 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City man was booked into the Tooele County Jail Tuesday after police say he stole a truck with an ATV in the back on Monday night, then fled a pursuit by Grantsville police.

William Leroy Logue, 28, faces two counts of vehicle theft, according to jail records. He was arrested Tuesday after a Tooele County man reported a man coming out of his field.

A second man, believed to be Logue’s passenger, was arrested Monday night. Charges against him are being considered, but have not been filed, Sgt. Jeremy Hansen, Tooele Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

The incident began shortly after 1:30 a.m. when the truck, with the ATV in the back, was stolen from the lot of a Tooele 7-Eleven.

The truck and cargo were later spotted in Grantsville.

“Grantsville located the vehicle coming into city limits,” Lt. Robert Sager, Grantsville Police Department, told Gephardt Daily. “It failed to yield, and a short, low-speed chase ensued.

“Shortly later, it ran out of fuel, and struck a piece of decorative landscaping,” he said, adding that the driver and passenger fled then vehicle.

“The passenger was apprehended, and we realized it was the Tooele case,” Sager said. “A helicopter was called out to search for the driver.”

The driver was not located, but a local man reported a man coming out of his field on Tuesday morning.

“We arrested that individual, who we identified as the driver.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.