Salt Lake City police expect to file charges against unnamed suspect in fatal shooting on Edison Street

SALT LAKE CITY Utah, Dec. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police detectives have identified a suspect in a fatal shooting on Dec. 11 in the area of 900 S. Edison Street, but are not yet releasing the name.

“Because of the ongoing investigation, the person’s name is not being released,” says an SLCPD statement released Saturday.

Detectives are working with the District Attorney’s Office on this case, the statement says.

“No criminal charges have been filed, and the individual is cooperating with the investigation,” it says.

After the shooting, reported at 1:30 a.m. that Saturday night, officers arrived at the scene and found 22-year-old Adalid Serrano-Robles on the ground with a gunshot wound.

“Life-saving efforts had already been started when officers arrived and SLCPD officers assisted and continued to render additional first aid. Mr. Serrano-Robles died on scene,” the statement says.

Police say early in their investigation it showed “the shooting stemmed from an isolated fight between a group of people.”

The SLCPD “is not able to provide any additional updates or information on this case,” the new statement says.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 21- 227118.