Salt Lake City police search for evidence after drive-by shooting; 2 juveniles hospitalized

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are on the scene of a drive-by shooting that sent two juveniles to Primary Children’s Hospital early Saturday evening.

“We’re investigating a drive-by shooting that happened around 5:30 p.m. near 590 N. 1100 West,” the SLCPD statement says.

“Paramedics transported two juveniles to the hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries. People with tips on this case should call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 21-161104.”

Police crime scene investigators were seen collecting evidence from several locations after reports a weapon may have been the thrown from a vehicle.

Gephardt Daily has a crew at the scene and will have updates as they become available.