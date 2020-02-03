Salt Lake City School District cancels all classes due to winter storm

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2020 ( Gephardt Daily) — The intense winter which blanketed much of Utah overnight has forced has forced cancellation of classes for the entire Salt Lake City School District.

The following announcement was made Monday morning:

Due to extreme weather conditions, all Salt Lake City School District schools will be cancelled today. We will reassess for tomorrow if the inclement weather continues. We understand the impact this will have on many of our families who rely on school for more than just education. While our buses are equipped for travel in inclement weather, we know our employees and families are not. The snow makeup day for schools will be on May 22.

District offices are closed, and District office employees should check with their supervisors to make up any missed time. Auxiliary Services employees should check with their supervisors about whether they need to report to work.

Please stay safe and stay warm.

Other school closings and schedule changes are as follows:

Alpine School District

The district announced Monday morning that classes are cancelled for the day.

Box Elder School District

A two-hour late start for all schools in the district. Preschool and Kindergarten will not be held. Buses will pick up students two hours later than normal time.

Canyons School District

The district announced Monday morning that classes are cancelled for the day

Davis County School District

All Davis District schools and facilities, including Head Start classes, will begin two hours later than usual. Because of the late start, all Davis district kindergarten and preschool classes are canceled.

Granite School District

Parents and students should expect classes to be delayed for 2 hours. All school bus schedules will be delayed for 2 hours as well. All morning Kindergarten and pre school classes are canceled.

Jordan School District

All Jordan School District classes are cancelled for the day.

Juab School District

The district announced Monday morning that classes are cancelled for the day.

LDS Business College

All classes starting before noon Monday are canceled and faculty and staff are not expected to report to work until noon. An update on afternoon and evening course cancellations will be made by 10 a.m.

Nebo School District

The district announced Monday morning that classes are cancelled for the day.

Provo School District

The district announced Monday morning that classes are cancelled for the day

Spectrum Academy

The North Salt Lake and Pleasant Grove campuses will have a two-hour late start. If the weather worsens, the decision to cancel school will be made early in the morning and will be announced by 8 a.m.

Tooele School District

District crews will evaluate road conditions early in the morning. Any decisions to close or delay classes will be announced by 5:30 a.m. If there are no changes to the school schedule, no announcements will be made.

University of Utah

All classes before 12:30 p.m. Monday are cancelled. An update on afternoon and evening classes will be made by 11 a.m. The University’s health care system and hospitals will remain open, as will essential university functions.

Utah Schools for the Deaf and the Blind

All locations will have a two-hour delayed start. All USDB preschool is cancelled. Statewide Outreach and Parent Infant Program employees are advised to use their own judgment regarding safety of travel.

Utah State Government Offices

Gov. Gary Herbert tweeted Sunday that the opening of state offices will be delayed by four hours. State employees should arrive by noon.

Utah State University

USU plans for classes to run as scheduled Monday morning. If a decision is made to close or delay normal start times, the USU will let students and employees know by 6 a.m.

Utah Valley University

A final decision for all campuses will be made by 6 a.m. Monday, and will be posted on all UVU social media channels, uvu.edu, uvu.info, and sent via email.

Weber School District

A two-hour late start on Monday is planned for all schools and facilities and includes all bus stop pick-up times. Morning kindergarten and preschool are cancelled. Afternoon kindergarten is not delayed two-hours and will start at its regular time. The delayed start time also applies to WSD employees.

Weber State University

No decision has been made as of Sunday night. Any updated information can be found on the Weber State home page.