Salt Lake City School District unveils plans for coping with COVID-19 crisis

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City School District has released a detailed, albeit provisional plan for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the District, Salt Lake City schools will remain open through the end of next week. After that, the prospect of closings for schools K-12 loom large. While the state has instructed the district to keep schools open next week, Gov. Herbert’s office says they have also been told to prepare for closings.

Salt Lake City School District superintendent Lexi Cunningham wrote that “based on the guidance we received today we will be taking some pre-emptive measures to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

Those measures, outlined in a posting on the District’s website, encompassed a broad range of actions, from deep cleaning schools to cancelling or postponing various school events and programs, including all school field trips scheduled over the next two weeks. “It also includes postponing school-sponsored evening events such as art nights, concerts, and school plays,” the District said.

“Starting tomorrow, Friday March 13, all school events, including after school programs, will need to end by 6pm in order to allow our custodial teams enough time to thoroughly sanitize our buildings each night,” the District wrote.

Starting Monday, March 16 “all spring activities will be suspended for at least two weeks,” although “athletic practices may still continue at the discretion of each school.”

Schools will use spring break from March 23 to March 27 to further clean classrooms, change air filters and sanitize the buildings themselves.

Whether schools will reopen after the break has yet to be determined.

The District’s plan set forth Thursday afternoon is as follows: