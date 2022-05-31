Former Saratoga Springs cop arrested after threats to kill supervisor, police say

NEPHI, Utah, May 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A former Saratoga Springs police officer was arrested Monday night after he threatened to kill a former supervisor and harm anyone who tried to stop him.

Officers statewide were alerted by an “Attempt To Locate” bulletin for Jared Chuchran, 42, issued at 6:30 p.m. detailing threats he made to kill the Saratoga Springs assistant police chief and “hurt any officer who gets in his way,” said Sgt. Spencer Cannon, spokesman for the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

The Utah County Metro SWAT team was called out in response, assembling at Chuchran’s residence in Saratoga Springs, Cannon said.

By 9 p.m. Chuchran was located via cell phone pings near a Little Sahara campsite west of Nephi in Juab County, some 40 miles south of Saratoga Springs. The SWAT team stood down at that time.

Cannon said Chuchran was in a vehicle when located and surrendered without incident. Weapons were found in the vehicle, he said.

He was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation. “Anyone making threats to kill somebody is also an indication they may be a threat to themself,” Cannon said.

Chuchran was a corporal and a patrolman with the Saratoga Springs force since 2008 and it wasn’t clear when or exactly why he had left the department, which Cannon said would be a big part of the investigation by his department.

It was not immediately clear what his disgruntlement was with the assistant chief at Saratoga Springs, who wasn’t mentioned by name in the ATL, Cannon said.