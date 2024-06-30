Saturday night fights at Taylorsville Dayzz festival spawns mass police response

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, June 30, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies responded to calls for help after a series of fights broke out Saturday night at the annual Taylorsville Dayzz festival.

Taylorsville police told Gephardt Daily the trouble began after the fireworks show ended with reports of juveniles, some said to be armed with knives, squaring off across the festival grounds.

A call for an “expedited” police response went out to agencies across the Salt Lake Valley, prompting dozens of officers to descend on the festival being held at Valley Regional Park at 5100 South and 2700 West.

Police quickly set up traffic barricades, herding festivalgoers from the park and out of harm’s way, while a Utah Highway Patrol helicopter circled overhead.

The rapid response and show of force quickly quelled the fighting, which TVPD said resulted in several arrests and detainments, including individuals with alleged gang affiliations.

No weapons were found, according to police, nor were there any serious injuries.

Photo by Gephardt Daily