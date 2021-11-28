Search and rescue crews respond to fallen hiker in Mt. Superior area

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Search and rescue crews were called to the area of Mount Superior Sunday afternoon after a man fell about 50 feet down an incline.

Emergency response crews made it to the scene, and were able to transport the 47-year-old victim to University of Utah Hospital.

“They think he has a concussion, but he is expected to be fine,” Sgt. Melody Cutler, Unified Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

“He was lucky it was an incline. A fall 50 feet from a cliff would be more likely to be fatal. But he fell in a steep area, and he tumbled.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information if additional details are released.