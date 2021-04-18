Shots fired in Taylorsville SWAT standoff

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (Gephardt Daily Staff) – Police and SWAT have surrounded a home in Taylorsville after coming under fire by a man barricaded inside.

According to a tweet from Unified Police, the standoff began with a domestic violence call near 5350 S. Queenswood Drive, reportedly involving a father and son.

Police say the father was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries and the son has locked himself in the home and “has been firing shots at SWAT.”

Negotiators have been using a bullhorn to make contact with the suspect and urging him to surrender.

There are late reports that tear gas canisters have been fired into the home.

Gephardt Daily has a crew on scene and will update this story as the situation unfolds.