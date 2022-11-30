Silver Alert issued for Salt Lake City woman

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have issued a Silver Alert for a 65-year-old woman last seen Tuesday in the Fairpark neighborhood of Salt Lake City.

Missing is Tayet Le, last seen near 1116 W. North Temple. She is Asian, and her primary language is Vietnamese, but she speaks limited English, the Silver Alert statement says.

Le is 5 feet tall, weighs about 98 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair, the alert says. She was last seen wearing an orange shirt and black coat or jacket, and was carrying a black suitcase or bag.

She is known to frequent the library area of the University of Utah, and uses bus and TRAX lines for transportation.

Anyone with information on Le is asked to call the SLCPD at 801-799-3000 or call 911. The case number is SL22-235638.