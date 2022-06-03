SLCPD announces downtown street closures during Pride weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 3, 2022 — The Salt Lake City Police Department is reminding community members about road closures this weekend during downtown SLC Pride events.

The Utah Pride Festival starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday and ends at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The event will be held in and around Washington Square.

During that time, several roads near the City and County Building will be fully closed or will have reduced lanes of traffic, an SLCPD press release said.

The annual Pride parade starts Sunday 10 a.m. at 200 West and 200 South. The parade route travels east on 200 South, turns south on 400 East, turns west on 700 South and ends at 700 South and 200 East.

The Salt Lake City Police Department will need to close several roads starting at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Additional information is included below about when cars parked along the parade route need to be moved, the release says.

These roads include:

200 South (east and westbound) between 300 West and 500 East

300 South (east and westbound) will be closed between 300 East and 500 East

400 South (east and westbound) will be closed between 500 East and State Street

500 South (westbound) will be closed at 500 East

600 South (eastbound) will be closed at State Street

700 South (eastbound and westbound) will be closed between State Street and 500 East

State Street (north and southbound) will be closed between 400 South and 100 South

200 West (north and south bound) will be closed between 300 South and South Temple Street

Main Street (north and south bound) will be closed between 300 South and 100 South

200 East (north and south bound) will be closed between 300 South and 100 South / also from 800 South to 600 South

300 East (north and south bound) will be closed between 300 South and 100 South / also 800 South to 600 South

400 East (north and southbound) will be closed between 100 South and 800 South (Parade Route)

West Temple Street (north and south bound) will be closed between 300 South and South Temple Street. Note: This closure will start at 8 a.m.

Vehicles parked along the parade route will be towed and relocated the morning of the parade if not moved prior to 7 a.m. on Sunday June 5, 2022:

200 South from 300 West to 400 East

400 East from 200 South to 700 South

700 South from 400 East to 200 East

Residents within the street closures will be allowed to access their homes but only from 600 South. All other avenues will be blocked and barricaded.

“The Salt Lake City Police Department reminds the community that its officers and detectives are trained on investigating hate crimes and responding in a victim-center, trauma-informed way,” the SLCPD statement said.

“When a person’s rights are infringed upon by violence, threats, or harassment, the Salt Lake City Police Department will utilize all available resources to see that justice is served under the law.”

To report an in-progress crime, including an in-progress hate crime, call 9-1-1.

To report a hate crime or other crime that is not in-progress, call 801-799-3000.