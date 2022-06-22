SLCPD IDs suspect in armed bank robbery after community tips; now seeks man’s location

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department says tips from the public have help identify the suspect caught on camera during two bank robberies on Tuesday. Now the SLCPD is hoping someone can share the man’s location.

“Because of an outpouring of tips from our community, detectives have identified the suspect as 27-year-old Tanner Cram,” the SLCPD statement says. “Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 9-1-1.”

Police say the suspect now identified as Cram was first involved in a robbery at 4:23 p.m. at Deseret Credit Union, 9325 South Village Shop Drive, Sandy. Police say the man had an exposed firearm in the front waistband of his pants and touched the weapon several times during the robbery.

At 5:52 p.m., police say the same man passed a note to a bank employee and referenced having a firearm at America First Credit Union, 1799 S. Pioneer Road, Salt Lake City.