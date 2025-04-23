SLCPD seeks public’s help in finding missing, endangered man

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 22, 2025 — The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered man last seen Sunday morning.

Cedrick “Ced” Palmier, 37, was reported missing Monday.

He was last seen around 8 a.m. on April 20 near the 1500 block of South Clayton Street, according to SLCPD.

Palmier is autistic and lives with reduced mental capacity.

He also has schizophrenia, police said.

Palmier is known to visit areas near downtown shelters and the main city library.

Authorities released a photo showing what Palmier was wearing when he left home.

Anyone who sees Palmier or has information about his location is urged to call 911 immediately.