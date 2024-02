SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Feb. 16, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are seeking the public’s help locating a runaway juvenile.

“Ronald Whitelaw left home on 12/28/23,” South Salt Lake police said online Wednesday night.

“He was last seen wearing a white hoodie and blue jeans. He is about 5’10” tall. “

Please contact us if you know his whereabouts.”

Whitelaw’s case number is LK2023-45317.

The department can be reached by calling (801)412-3600 or (801)840-4079.