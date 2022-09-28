South Salt Lake police ID man killed in exchange of gunfire with officers

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Sept. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake police have identified the man who was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire with SSLPD officers.

The man who died was 44-year-old Jebb Muir.

Police were called on Monday, shortly before midnight, to 400 E. Robert Ave. on reports of a man armed with a gun.

Officers arrived and gunfire was exchanged, a SSLPD statement says. Police spokeswoman Danielle Croyle said at the time it was a “very dynamic, fluid, intense scene here.”