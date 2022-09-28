South Salt Lake police ID man killed in exchange of gunfire with officers

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Sept. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake police have identified the man who was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire with SSLPD officers.
The man who died was 44-year-old Jebb Muir.
Police were called on Monday, shortly before midnight, to 400 E. Robert Ave. on reports of a man armed with a gun.
Officers arrived and gunfire was exchanged, a SSLPD statement says. Police spokeswoman Danielle Croyle said at the time it was a “very dynamic, fluid, intense scene here.”
The male suspect, now identified as Muir, died at the scene. One of the two officers involved was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was released Tuesday morning. He is continuing his recovery at home, Croyle said.
SSLPD has not yet released more specific details on what led up to the fatal shooting.
Officer involved critical incident protocol was enacted, and the two involved officers have been placed on administrative leave.
