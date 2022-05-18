St. George police seek tips on ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects; ‘Do not approach’

ST. GEORGE, Utah, May 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George police are looking for two suspected thieves believed to be armed and dangerous, and asking the public to report sightings, but not approach the men.

The men are believed to be Nathan Burkett and Randy Colwell, both from Henderson, Nevada, the St. George Police Department says.

On Sunday, police were called to the Dillard store at Red Cliffs Mall on a report of suspected retail theft, a statement from the SGPD says, adding one man had a handgun.

The men exited the store with the goods, and left on bullet bikes.

“An officer observed the two motorcycles drop some of the stolen merchandise and flee out of the parking lot,” the police statement says. “Officers attempted to stop the motorcycles two separate times, however the drivers refused to stop.”

The next day, officers heard two sports bikes on Interstate 15, and saw a black Chevy Tahoe and two black sport bikes pull off and into a business parking lot, and attempt to load a dual axel trailer onto the SUV, the statement says.

The male motorcyclists fled, but police took the female SUV driver into custody.

“Drugs were observed in plain sight in the vehicle, so it was searched,” the statement says. “Officers located cocaine, meth, heroin, marijuana and to firearms also in the car. Also recovered was over $700 in stolen Dillard’s clothes and hundreds of other items.”

The SUV driver, identified as Lindsey Ferguson, was booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility on charges including receiving stolen property, three counts of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of firearms by a restricted person, the statement says.

Burkett and Colwell “are wanted for evading and multiple other charges,” the statement says. “The two males are still outstanding and should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach. If located, call police immediately and reference SGPD incident No. 22P012947/22P012915.”