‘Star Trek: Section 31’: Michelle Yeoh film begins production, adds cast

Jan. 30 (UPI) — Paramount+ is sharing new details about Star Trek: Section 31.

The streaming service said in a press release Tuesday that production has started on the upcoming sci-fi drama.

Star Trek: Section 31 will see Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh reprise her role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou, a character she first played in Star Trek: Discovery Season 1.

The film will see Georgiou (Yeoh) join a secret division of Starfleet.

“Tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, she also must face the sins of her past,” an official synopsis reads.

Paramount+ also announced that Omari Hardwick, Kacey Rohl, Sam Richardson, Sven Ruygrok, Robert Kazinsky, Humberly Gonzalez and James Hiroyuki Liao have joined the cast.

“And we’re off to the races! Thrilled to report principal photography has started on Star Trek: Section 31,” executive producer Alex Kurtzman said. “We welcome our incredible cast of new characters as they join our beloved Michelle Yeoh on her next wild adventure across the Trek universe.”

Star Trek: Section 31 is produced by CBS Studios. The film is written by Craig Sweeney and directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi.

Yeoh will also star in the upcoming adaptation of Wicked.