The swans are coming! The swans are coming!

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Nov. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Bear River Bird Refuge is announcing the annual return underway of thousands of swans who winter at the Box Elder County reserve.

Historically refuge officials have counted 20,000 or more of the majestic birds alighting at the refuge in November and December. Staffers are updating the refuge Facebook page in anticipation, Monday changing the page cover photo with a swan close-up.

Officials are posting updates in comments as well, including Tuesday: “It all depends on how harsh the winter gets. Some years we have had swans stay all winter. Numbers will peak mid-late November then peak again in March when they are flying north. We will keep our page updated with swan numbers and what they are doing.”

“Tundra swans are on the move as ice forms on lakes and rivers in the north,” writes Tom Koerner, a regional manager with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the refuge’s parent agency. “These birds breed in the arctic and spend winters along parts of the east and west coasts as well as some inland areas of the west.

“Watch for these lifelong pairs gathering in large flocks to travel, rest and eat all winter long.” Swans, like many of the larger migratory breeds, as well as others like bald eagles, mate for life.

“The first 64 Tundra Swans have been seen!” reads an excited Oct. 28 comment from the refuge. “Within the new few weeks, these swans will be arriving by the thousands. We will keep you updated as we reach peak swan numbers.”

Wednesday a refuge staffer told Gephardt Daily 200 of the swans were believed to be on the premises, with the numbers swelling to the usual 10,000-plus in coming weeks, a 20,000-plus peak depending on the weather. The swans tend to have the refuge to themselves, so many of the smaller breeds having already headed south.