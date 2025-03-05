Three arrested for alleged drug crimes in Juab County; weapons charges also filed

LEVAN, Utah, March 5, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman employed as a U.S. Postal Service worker and her husband, a veteran and volunteer firefighter, have been arrested after Juab County Sheriff‘s officials investigated them for the alleged sale of illegal drugs through post office boxes at the Levan Post Office.

The couple, Justin A. Thomas, 45, and Shannon Marie Thomas, 46, and son Jayden A. Thomas, 20, all are being investigated in the case, which also involved the alleged illegal possession of firearms.

The arrests are for the following alleged crimes:

Justin A. Thomas:

Eight counts of purchase, transfer, possession, use of firearm by restricted person, a third-degree felony

Possession or use of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Shannon Marie Thomas:

Eight counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Possession of a controlled substance schedule I/II/analog, a class A misdemeanor

Jayden A. Thomas:

Two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Possession of a controlled substance, marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Charging documents

An officer of the Juab County Sheriff’s Office filed documents in the case.

“Shannon and Justin Thomas have been said to be involved in illicit drug sales through the post office located in Levan,” court documents say. “Shannon is currently employed at the USPS office in Levan and is said to be distributing illegal drugs through P.O. Boxes located at the Levan Post Office.”

Surveillance was conducted on the residence on Feb. 18, with investigators observing black garbage cans found on the north side of the Thomas residence. At about midnight, a deputy removed contents of the cans left on the roadway.

“Inside, we located a sandwich-sized plastic baggy containing a green leafy substance. The substance was field tested and showed positive for marijuana. We also located two prescription receipts inside the garbage belonging to Justin Thomas, one for Oxycodone 7.5-325 mg and Amphetamine-Dextroamphetamine 20mg.”

Trash from the can was collected again on Feb. 25, arrest documents say.

“Inside, we located multiple burnt marijuana joints rolled in ‘Raw’ rolling paper. The burnt substance from the joints was field tested and showed positive for marijuana. We also located in the trash ‘Raw’ rolling paper and articles of mail listed to suspect Justin Thomas. This evidence furthered the investigation, knowing the residents are illegally ingesting marijuana in the residence even if they possess valid medical cards.”

A search warrant was issued on Feb. 26 for the residence and vehicles. It was served at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 4. Items collected as evidence included rifles, shotguns, semi-automatic pistols, raw marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, arrest documents say.

“Justin admitted, after Miranda warning, he knew he was ingesting or illegally smoking the marijuana. Justin claimed all marijuana and illegal drug paraphernalia were his. However, Shannon advised the guns in the home were both of theirs as they had purchased them together. In Jayden’s room, two firearms were recovered, along with an illicit drug pipe containing burnt marijuana. Jayden admitted the marijuana was stolen from his dad, Justin.”

All three signed consent forms for blood and urine tests, the statement says.

“Shannon’s preliminary urine test was positive for amphetamines, MDMA, methamphetamine, and PCP. When Shannon was detained in her Nissan Titan included in the warrant, she also had a semi-auto pistol. Justin had already admitted to illegally using marijuana with possession of firearms in his house but didn’t understand how it was illegal.

“Justin’s preliminary urine test showed positive for amphetamines, THC, and opiates. Jayden, having found burnt marijuana and a drug pipe, tested positive for THC. The two firearms, including a semi-auto pistol and an AR-13, were Jayden’s, found in his room (and) given to him by his father, Justin. At the jail, Justin had a pill grinder found on his person he was using to illegally ingest controlled narcotic prescriptions.

“Justin and Shannon are currently trusted members of the community, both involved in Juab County Search and Rescue. Justin is a volunteer firefighter and is around trusted members of the community who obtain trusted information at times. Justin is a veteran.”

Charging documents do not elaborate on the use of post office boxes in the alleged crimes.