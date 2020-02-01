Three arrested in Ogden raid by Weber Morgan Narcotics Strike Force

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Three suspects are facing charges after narcotics agents raided an Ogden residence.

Rory Colantonio, 29, Tori Brownson, 36, and Richard C. Brown, 28, were booked into the Weber County Jail after officers of the Weber Morgan Narcotics Strike Force obtained a search warrant, and on Wednesday, forcibly breached the door of a residence in the 700 block of Adams Avenue.

Items recovered included:

Approximately 3.99 pounds of a crystal substance consistent with methamphetamine

Approximately 53.74 grams of a brown grainy substance consistent with heroin

Approximately 5.76 grams of a white powder substance consistent with cocaine

Approximately 12.01 grams of a plant-like substance consistent with psilocybin mushrooms

Approximately 8.9 grams of a green leafy substance consistent with marijuana

A handgun

Several thousand dollars in cash, ordered in $1,000 stacks and vacuum sealed

Body armour

“All of these items were located in a bedroom belonging to Rory and Tori, in the

attic, which only can be accessed from their bedroom, or in the single bathroom for the residence,” a probable cause statement says.

“While agents were searching the home, Tori made an unprompted statement to agents that her grandfather’s handgun would be located in the attic, where it was located by agents.”

Post Miranda, Colantonio “admitted that he and Tori are users of illegal substances, specifically methamphetamine and marijuana,” the statement says. “He also admitted that they had been selling illegal substances, in an attempt to save up money so he could go to school and get out of the drug business.”

Colantonio told officers he and Brownson “had been at the shooting range recently, but denied that his DNA would be on the firearm. Rory did admit to knowledge of the firearm and its location, which was easily accessible to him in the attic access from his bedroom.”

The police statement also said all drugs found in the bathroom were found in the toilet bowl, and it’s common for people to try to flush drug evidence when police arrive. Since police almost immediately encountered Brownson and her 12-year-old child at the front door, and Brown at the back door, and since Colantonio was not located for about two minutes, officers charged him with obstruction in connection to the drugs found in the toilet bowl.

The probable cause statement continues:

“Due to the sheer volume of illegal substances, Rory’s admission that he and Tori use illegal substances, as well as the fact that Rory admitted that he and Tori actively and openly distribute large amounts of illegal substances from the residence, I believe there is probable cause that Tori’s (child) … has been exposed to these substances, endangering his health and welfare.”

Colantonio has been charged on suspicion of:

Four counts of possession with intent to distribute a C class substance, a second-degree felony

Purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Endangerment of a child, a third-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, alters, destroys, conceals, removes item, a third-degree felony

Possession of a controlled substance, marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Brownson, whose child also lives at the residence, declined to be interviewed without her attorney present. She has been charged on suspicion of:

Four counts of possession with intent to distribute a C class substance, a first-degree felony

Purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Possession of a controlled substance, marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Bail for Colantonio and Brownson was set at $41,360 each.

Brown was booked into the Weber County Jail on one count of violation of probation or parole, according to jail records. No new probable cause statement has been filed in his case.