Crash injures three, causes major 1-15 traffic jam Thursday abetted by fender-bender

LAYTON, Utah, Oct. 25, 2023 — Three vehicles were towed and three people conveyed to the hospital after a wreck that snarled I-15 afternoon rush-hour traffic Thursday.

Two southbound lanes of the interstate were blocked for two hours after the 5 p.m. crash near Layton’s Hill Field Road exchange, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said, affecting the evening commute of thousands of motorists.

The crash came when a passenger car coming upon slower traffic made a sudden turn into the HOV lane, striking an SUV, which eventually rolled over, according to the UHP. But not before colliding with a pick-up truck.

All three occupants of the pick-up were conveyed to area hospitals. Injuries were not considered life-threatening, Roden said. No other injuries were reported.

All three vehicles involved were rendered inoperable and had to be towed from the scene, he said, adding that another much less serious crash in the same area limited to property damage at the same time further complicated traffic flow.