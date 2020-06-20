‘Titan of Midvale politics,’ former Mayor JoAnn Seghini dead at 82

MIDVALE, Utah, June 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — JoAnn Seghini, who served as Mayor of Midvale for two decades, has died at age 82.

Seghini’s mayoral service began in 1998 and ending with her retirement.

Seghini’s death was confirmed by Midvale City Council Member Dustin Gettel in a Facebook post:

“Devastated to learn of the passing of former Mayor JoAnn Seghini early this morning,” Gettel wrote.

“An absolute titan of Midvale politics, Mayor Seghini embodied everything that was good about public service, kindness, and commitment to community. Midvale experienced unprecedented growth under her steady leadership, and she helped transform the city into what it is today.

“I wish to extend my sincere condolences to Mayor Seghini’s friends and family.”

Seghini’s LinkedIn biography says she began her career teaching in the Jordan School District, teaching at Union Elementary, Lark Elementary and Bella Vista Elementary schools. For an additional 24 years, she worked in administration, ending up as Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and staff development.

Seghini served for four years on the Midvale Planning Commission, then became the first woman in Midvale to be elected to a public office and served three terms on the Midvale City Council, her biography says.

During her time as mayor, Seghini focused on issues including homelessness, environmental cleanup of Midvale sites, and community growth.