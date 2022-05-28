West Valley City traffic stop leads to chase, tire spikes, felony charges

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, May 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman trying to outrun a traffic stop on advice of a friend was found to have multiple stolen IDs and credit cards mixed in with her drugs and paraphernalia.

Events began Thursday afternoon when a West Valley City officer attempted a traffic stop on a driver who made an illegal turn onto Redwood Road from 3500 South.

The driver initially fled, but eventually stopped after two blocks as the officer first turned on his overhead lights, then added a siren. As the patrolman exited his car to approach the vehicle, she then took off again, according to charging documents for 32-year-old Patricia Nickell.

A few minutes later Nickell’s vehicle was finally stopped for good by other officers in the area of 3500 South 900 West after they deployed spike strips to stop the car — almost in front of the Salt Lake County Jail.

“The AP (arrested person) admitted the car was not hers and that the reason she had fled from me was because her friend on the phone told her she should,” according to a probable cause statement.

A search of her backpack, which Nickell admitted was hers, revealed marijuana and drug paraphernalia. As well as multiple IDs and credit cards not her own. She was also determined to be on parole for prior similar offenses.