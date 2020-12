SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews responded Thursday afternoon to the scene of a large vehicle fire at mile marker 138 on Interstate 80.

The vehicle on fire was a semi. It was in the Parleys Summit area, two miles east of Lamb’s Canyon. The truck was westbound.

UDOT tweeted about the fire at 2:23 p.m.:

“WB I-80 at MP 138 (2 mi E of Lambs Canyon) Salt Lake Co. Est. Clearance Time: 3:23 PM.”