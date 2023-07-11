Trump lawyers seek to delay classified documents trial until after 2024 election

July 11 (UPI) — Former President Donald Trump‘s lawyers argued in a new court filing that the criminal trial over Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents should be delayed until after next year’s presidential election.

Lawyers for Trump and his co-defendant Walt Nauta told U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon that beginning a trial “of this magnitude within six months of indictment is unreasonable, telling, and would result in a miscarriage of justice.”

They also argued that Trump would be preoccupied with his campaign for president which “requires a tremendous amount of time and energy” that could continue until election day if he is selected as the Republican nominee.

“Proceeding to trial during the pendency of a Presidential election cycle wherein opposing candidates are effectively (if not literally) directly adverse to one another in this action will create extraordinary challenges in the jury selection process and limit the Defendants’ ability to secure a fair and impartial adjudication,” Trump’s lawyers wrote.

Former President Donald J Trump is facing 37 charges related to the mishandling of classified documents according to a federal indictment filed on Thursday June 8 2023 in the US District Court in the Southern District of Florida in Miami The 49 page indictment details how secret US government papers were stored in a bathroom a ballroom and other random locations at Trumps Mar a Lago resort in Palm Beach Florida Photo via US Department of JusticeUPI

Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 counts alleging that he willfully retained classified documents containing national defense information, conspired to obstruct justice and made false statements.

Special Counsel Jack Smith last month had called for the case to be postponed from August to December of this year, noting the sensitive nature of the classified materials in the case would require special considerations.

Trump’s lawyers, however, said a December trial would make it even more difficult to seat an impartial jury as his presidential campaign would be ramping up.

Former President Donald Trump is facing 37 charges related to the mishandling of classified documents at his Mar a Lago resort in Palm Beach Fla were records were stored in unsecure locations Photo courtesy of US Department of JusticeUPI

They also said that there is no ongoing risk of criminality, therefore Smith’s urgency to go to trial is unnecessary.

“There is no ongoing threat to national security interests nor any concern regarding continued criminal activity,” Trump’s lawyers said.

They also noted several other criminal trials facing Trump could cause complications, including civil trial set for October in New York involving an effort by New York Attorney General Letitia James to put major restrictions on Trump and his businesses over alleged pervasive fraud.

He also faces a criminal trial in March on New York state charges related to payments to porn star Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 presidential election.

The lawyers added that Nauta also faces four criminal trials heading into December and that his job requires him to accompany Trump throughout his campaign stops.