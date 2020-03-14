Trump tested for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C., March 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — U.S. president Donald Trump has been tested for COVID-19.

Trump announced the news at a White House press conference Saturday.

Trump told reporters he took the test Friday night after being asked about it during a Friday presser. He said it would take one to two days before the results would be known.

Friday Trump told reporters he had not taken the test, even though three people he met with last weekend at Mar-a-Lago had tested positive for the disease. Other Stories of Interest: Governor issues Executive Order allowing individuals to declare candidacy by proxy Trump’s decision to not be tested or self-quarantined ran counter to directions his own hand-picked health professionals were giving the American public. He also continued to shake hands with people, despite experts urging all Americans to take part in social distancing.

Trump said his temperature had been taken prior to the press conference and that it was “normal.”