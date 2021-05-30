Two-hour standoff in West Valley City ends peacefully

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, May 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Multiple calls about a man shooting off an apartment balcony in West Valley City triggered a two-hour long standoff with police Saturday evening.

Police say when they arrived at the complex at 5784 Sandbar Street the man locked himself in the apartment and refused to come out.

Nearby apartments were evacuated and officers brought in an armored vehicle for backup but Gephardt Daily is told they did not call for a SWAT team.

Instead, they used loudspeakers to call out to the man inside who eventually surrendered without incident before 8 pm.

While investigators were still on the scene as of 11:00 Saturday night, Gephardt Daily is told numerous shell casings were found in the apartment.

Gephardt Daily is also told that officers were called to the apartment the day before but the reason was not immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.