Two students shot, others injured at Virginia school

NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia, Sept. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — At least two students, both 17, were shot at Heritage High School in Newport News, Virginia, on Monday morning, and several others suffered injuries related to fleeing the school.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew told reporters at the scene that, as of 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time (11:30 a.m. Mountain Time), the shooter was not in custody.

Drew said the students shot were a boy, shot in the head (Drew pointed to his left cheek), and a girl shot in the lower leg.

The teens were transported to an area hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, the Drew said.

Other students were evacuated to the school’s tennis courts, according to reports.

Drew said other injuries reported included a sprained or broken arm, and an asthma attack.

Drew said the school was still being searched for any other injured students, teachers or staff members who may be hiding in the building, not knowing it is safe to emerge.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as the story develops.