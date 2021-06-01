UDoH releases free antigen testing sites for week

UTAH, June 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday released a list of free antigen testing sites for the week.

The following locations are open to ages 3 through adult:

TestUtah sites:

Box Elder County:

Brigham City Community Hospital, 950 Medical Drive, Brigham City (drive-through), Friday, 6/4 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 6/5 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Cache County:

Hyrum Senior Center, 695 E. Main St., Logan (drive-through) Thursday, 6/3, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Grand County:

Southeast Utah Health Department, 575 S. Kane Creek, Moab (drive-through), Friday, 6/4 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 6/5 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Iron County:

Fiddler’s Canyon, 170 E. Fiddlers Canyon, Cedar City (drive-through), Friday, 6/4 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 6/5 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Salt Lake County:

West Jordan City Hall, 8000 S. Redwood Road, West Jordan (drive-through), Friday, 6/4 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 6/5 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Centennial Park, 5405 W. 3100 South, West Valley City (drive-through), Tuesday, 6/1 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Summit County:

Park City High School, 1750 Kearns Blvd, Park City (drive-through), Wednesday, 6/2 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday, 6/3 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Utah County:

Lehi Round-up Rodeo Grounds, 105 N. 500 West, Lehi, Friday, 6/4 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 6/5 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Wride Park, 5806 Pony Express Parkway, Eagle Mountain, Tuesday, 6/1 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Utah County Health Department, 285. N 1250 East, Payson, Wednesday, 6/2 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday, 6/3 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Walmart, 585 N. State St., Lindon, (drive-through on the south side by the auto center), Tuesday, 6/1, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Weber County:

North Shore Aquatic Center, 2480 N. 200 East, North Ogden (drive-through), Tuesday, 6/1 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday, 6/2 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Results of tests from TestUtah sites will be emailed with a link to the patient portal where results can be accessed. For issues with accessing TestUtah results, please call (801) 683-0790.

UDOH/National Guard mobile test team sites:

Davis County:

5-C Freeport West (from Antelope Drive, enter at 300 West and continue to C Street) Clearfield, Wednesday, 6/2, and Friday 6/4 – 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. (both days) and Saturday, 6/5 – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register here.

Davis Technical College, 550 E. 300 South, (a mobile van event held in P1 parking lot on the south side of campus on Davis Tech Drive), Kaysville, Tuesday, 6/1, and Thursday, 6/3 – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. (both days) Register here.

Salt Lake County:

Cannon Health Building, 288 N. 1460 West, Salt Lake City, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Utah State Fair Park (building #51), 155 N. 1000 West, Salt Lake City (enter through the northwest corner at 300 North and 1200 West), Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Register here.

Utah Public Health Laboratory, 4431 S. 2700 West, Taylorsville (drive-through in the west parking lot), Monday–Friday, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Register here.

Cottonwood Heights City Hall, 2277 E. Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood Heights (mobile van testing held in City Hall parking lot), Wednesday, 6/2, and Friday, 6/4 – 8 am. to 12 p.m. (both days) Register here.

Murray High School, 5450 S. State St., Murray (mobile van event to be held in the high school parking lot on the State Street side of the school), Wednesday, 6/2 and Saturday, 6/5 – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (both days) Register here.

Highland High School, 2166 S. 1700 East (mobile van event in the high school parking lot, enter on 2100 S), Salt Lake City, Tuesday, 6/1 – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Thursday 6/3 – 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Register here.

Rio Tinto Stadium, 9256 S. State St, Sandy, Wednesday, 6/2 – 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Register here.

Utah Valley University, UVU L10 parking lot: northeast corner of 800 South and 1200 West by the athletic field (drive-through), Wednesday, 6/2 – 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Register here.

Westlake High School, 99 N. Thunder Blvd., Saratoga Springs, Wednesday, 6/2 – 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Register here.

Nebo School District Offices, 350 S. Main, Spanish Fork, Friday, 6/4 and Saturday, 6/5 – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (both days) Register here.

Grandview Learning Center, 1591 Jordan Ave. (mobile van event in the east side parking lot), Provo, Tuesday, 6/1 – 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday, 6/3 – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Register here.

Weber County:

Weber State University, 1348 E. 3850 South, (lower campus, right in front of the information booth) Ogden, Tuesday, 6/2 – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Friday, 6/4 – 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Register here.

Test results from these locations will be emailed to you in an encrypted file from CV19result@utah.gov 30 minutes to several hours after your test is done. If the testing location is extremely busy, it may take a while to process your results. If you don’t see an email in your inbox, look in spam or junk mail. Or try to open the email on a non-app browser (Chrome, Firefox, etc.) and on a computer or non-phone device. If you have trouble opening the email or it doesn’t come within a few hours, call (385) 273-7878 for assistance.

For the most accurate results, we recommend that people without symptoms receive a PCR test. PCR results are available within 2-3 business days. Antigen (rapid) results are available within two hours.

For other testing locations visit: https://coronavirus.utah.gov/covid-testing-locations-list.