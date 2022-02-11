UDoH reports 11 more deaths, 1,791 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, Feb. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 11 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,771 new cases since the last report, issued Thursday.

Documented cases now stand at 910,900. Of the new cases, 243 were in school-aged children: 109 cases in ages 5 through 10, 47 cases in ages 11 through 13, and 87 cases in ages 14 through 17 since yesterday.

Known COVID-19 deaths in Utah now stand at 4,261. The newly reported deaths were of:

A Cache County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Cache County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Duchesne County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalization status unknown

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Utah County man, older than 85, hospitalized

A Utah County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Washington County woman, older than 85, hospitalized

A Washington County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

Vaccines

UDoH reports 4,889,214 vaccines administered, which is 5,361 more than Thursday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab Tests

UDoH reports 4,864,758 people tested. This is an increase of 5,534 people tested since Thursday.

It reports 9,073,427 tests administered. This is an increase of 13,992 tests since Thursday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,811 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 32.8%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 19.1%.

There are 634 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 32,376.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state:

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah Residents