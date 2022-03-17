UDoH reports 5 more deaths, 173 new COVID-19 cases verified in past 24 hours

UTAH, March 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported five newly documented coronavirus deaths and 173 new cases since Wednesday‘s report.

Total known Utah cases now number 926,332 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of the new cases, 19 cases are among school children: Seven cases in children ages 5 through 10, 6 cases in children ages 11 through 13, and six cases in children ages 14 through 17 since Wednesday.

Total documented deaths here stand at 4,556. Two cases have been redacted after further study by the medical examiner. The redacted cases were of two men between 64 and 84 who were long-term care facility residents. One, a Utah County residents, was reported on March 8. The other, a Weber County resident, was reported yesterday, on March 16.

The five deaths reported Thursday were of:

A Davis County woman, older than 85, hospitalization and long-term care facility status unknown

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Utah County woman, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Weber County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

Vaccines

UDoH reports 4,982,947 total vaccines administered, which is 1,795 more than yesterday.

Vaccinated & Boosted vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at five times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 20.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests

UDoH reports 4,977,719 people tested. This is an increase of 2,137 people tested since Wednesday.

It reports 9,337,250 tests administered. This is an increase of 5,044 tests in the past day.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 156 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 5.5%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.4%.

There are 156 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 33,767.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah Residents