UHP: Man jailed in Salt Lake City for DUI, driving without license, ignition interlock device

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper took a man into custody Thursday after he allegedly made a U-turn, going from westbound to eastbound, and then turning again to go westbound, and dipping into a turn lane for entrance to Interstate 15.

The incident, on 3300 South, occurred approximately between 600 West and 200 West.

The UHP trooper attempted a traffic stop, and the driver passed several places he could have stopped before pulling into a parking lot, the officer’s report says. When the man did stop, the trooper reportedly noticed the man smelled like alcohol, and learned he is an alcohol-restricted driver.

Christopher James Wolcott, 56, was jailed for investigation of:

Driving under the influence, two or more priors in 10 days, a third-degree felony

Alcohol restricted driver, a class B misdemeanor

Failure to install ignition interlock device, a class C misdemeanor

Ignition interlock violation, a class C misdemeanor

Driving on suspended, revolted or canceled license, a class C misdemeanor

Failure to operate in a single lane, an infraction

No proof on insurance, an infraction

When the trooper tried to stop Wolcott, he passed multiple stopping points before pulling into a parking lot, his affidavit notes.

“I conducted a record check and learned Wolcott was revoked for alcohol offense, alcohol restricted and had to have interlock in his vehicle. Wolcott was upfront about being revoked and not having interlock in the vehicle. He also had a warrant.”

Wolcott did poorly on a field sobriety test, the statement says. He was arrested at 12:07 a.m. Thursday, booked into jail and ordered to be held without bail.