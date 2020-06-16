Unified Police officials seek suspect after female hiker attacked, choked in Little Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, June 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department has issued a rough sketch of a man wanted in the attack of a hiker in Little Cotton Canyon.

The attack happened in April, the UPD statement says.

“On the evening of April 29, 2020, a young woman was hiking the Quarry trail,” it says. “She was approached from behind, struck with a stick, and strangled. After yelling for help, other hikers came to her aid and the assailant fled.”

The woman was choked, but recovered.

The suspect is described as a male, white, in his early 20s, and approximately 6 feet tall. He has a skinny build and long, light brown hair.

Anyone who has information on the identity of the attacker is asked to call UPD at 801-743-7000. The case number is 20-45161.