Suspect jailed after wild chase ends in fiery crash, arrest caught on camera



SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 39-year-old man is facing 16 charges, five of them felonies, after he led multiple law enforcement agencies on a 45-minute chase in a stolen pickup truck, which ultimately caught on fire, police say.

The incident began at about 10 p.m. Tuesday when officers saw a stolen Ford F350 truck pulling a stolen trailer, according to a probable cause statement filed in the arrest of suspect Trent Michal Kezior.

The vehicle was first spotted UPD in the area of 2700 South 700 East. Officers activated their emergency equipment, attempted to stop the vehicle and it fled,” says the affidavit, filed by an officer of the Unified Police Department.

“The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and drove into oncoming traffic numerous times. Officers reacquired the vehicle in Midvale and were able to follow it and successfully spike the tires of the vehicle at 11400 S Redwood Road. The vehicle continued to flee and crashed at approximately 4775 W. Daybreak Parkway.”

The suspect “continued to try and flee after the vehicle crashed revving the engine and spinning what was left of the tires and rims,” the affidavit says. “While doing so, the rear driver tire caught on fire and ultimately lit the vehicle on fire. The subject looked out the window multiple times, observed the fire and kept revving the engine and trying to flee.”

When the fire burned through to the pickup’s cabin, the police statement says, suspect Kezior exited the truck and fled on foot, “and was told to stop but refused. The subject was apprehended by a K-9 and seven officers but continued to resist even with the amount of officers attempting to take him into custody.”

Unified Police Lt. Paul Barker told Gephardt Daily that the truck, believed stolen out of Millcreek, was pulling a trailer through most of the chase, which involved officers from Sandy, Draper, South Jordan and West Jordan police departments “and I’m probably missing a couple of others.”

Barker added that “the good news is no citizens are hurt. The only damage appears to be to the truck.”

A passenger in the pickup exited the vehicle after the crash, and cooperated with officers, Kezior’s probable cause statement says.

“The victim stated he was not complicit in the crime and wanted to exit the vehicle but was unable to do so due to the erratic driving of the subject.”

Barker said Kezior and his passenger were treated for injuries, mainly smoke inhalation, before Kezior was booked into jail.

Kezier was booked into the Salt Lake County jail at 7:04 a.m. Wednesday. He was charged on suspicion of:

Aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony

Two counts of receive or transfer stolen vehicle, a second-degree felony

Two counts of failure to stop or respond at command of police, a third-degree felony

Three counts of reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor

Reckless burn, starts fire, endangers human life, a class A misdemeanor

Failure to stop at command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor

Six counts of interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Kezior is being held without bail.