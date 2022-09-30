Update: 16-year-old faces homicide charges in Salt Lake City shooting death

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, SEPT. 30, 2022 — Salt Lake City Police Department’s Homicide Squad has arrested a 16-year-old male in connection with the Friday, Sept. 10, 2022 slaying of 17-year-old Bryan Galicia-Rodriguez.

Galicia-Rodriguez was mortally wounded just before 1 a.m. after being shot inside a car near 500 S. Post Street. He died later at a local hospital.

According to a press release issued Friday morning by the SLCPD public relations unit, a juvenile suspect was located Thursday after police learned of his whereabouts while executing a search and arrest warrant in Salt Lake City.

The teenage suspect was taken into custody in West Jordan and then “booked into a Salt Lake County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Murder.”

Police say the investigation remains open and detectives would like to speak with anyone who has information about this case.