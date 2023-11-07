Update: Female jogger, 58, dies after struck by pickup truck in Logan

LOGAN, Utah, Nov. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released more information about a fatal pedestrian-vehicle collision Monday evening in Logan.

The incident happened at 5:35 p.m. in the area of 750 E. 1400 North, Sgt. Cameron Roden, UHP, said in a statement sent to Gephardt Daily.

Sunset Monday in Logan happened at 5:16 p.m., according to online reports, so it was dark at the time of the incident.

The victim was a 58-year-old female jogger headed west, Roden said. A pickup truck and a semi were eastbound near the same location.

“The Dodge Dakota pickup just passed the semi on the left, and changed into the right lane. Shortly after that, it was reported that the female crossed to the median and then crossed in front of the pickup. She was hit in the eastbound lanes,” Roden’s statement says.

“The jogger sustained critical injuries and was transported, but died shortly after.”

The name of the victim has not been released.

Troopers are working to confirm the events as reported, Roden’s statement says. Eastbound lanes were closed for the investigation.

UHP is the investigating agency, Roden wrote.