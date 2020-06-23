Update: Multiple agencies on scene of 2-alarm fire at Salt Lake Community College

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, June 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews from virtually every department in Salt Lake County responded Monday evening to a 2-alarm blaze on the Salt Lake Community College campus, at 4600 S. Redwood Road.

The fire broke out at about 5:17 p.m. in the Applied Technology Building, which is currently under renovation, Unified Fire Authority Public Information Officer Ryan Love said.

Upon arrival, crews saw that the fire was on the rooftop, and they went into the structure for about 10 minutes until it became too dangerous to be inside, Love said in a video posted on Twitter.

With the building in the process of being completely remodeled, the non-weight-bearing walls had been removed, which allowed the fire to spread rapidly. Love said a 10-15 mph wind also was pushing the flames.

Crews were still on scene well into the night, and Love said it’s possible they will remain until morning because of the size of the structure and the complexity of the fire.

No cause of the blaze has yet been determined.

