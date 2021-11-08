Update: New details released after suspect shot by Ogden officer transferred from hospital to jail

OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The suspect shot by an officer of the Ogden City Police Department on Nov. 1 and raced to a local hospital for surgery has now been transferred from the medical facility into the Weber County jail.

Suspect Casey Pacheco, 32, now faces charges of:

Aggravated assault, an attempt with force or violence to injure, a second-degree felony

Threat/use of a dangerous weapon in a fight, a class A misdemeanor

Pacheco was booked into jail on Saturday, and his probable cause statement shares some previously unknown details in the case.

Ogden City Police were alerted to an incident at 26th Street and Grant Avenue at 3:39 p.m., Nov. 1, “after a 911 caller reported a weapons disturbance between a male and female who were standing on (the) side of 26th St.,” Pacheco’s affidavit says. “It was dispatched as a male holding a knife to a female’s throat.”

The first Ogden City police officer arrived at the scene and saw a male and female matching the provided description standing on a grass area off the south side of 26th St, mid-block between Grant Ave and Lincoln Ave., says the probable cause statement, which was filed by an officer of the Weber County Attorney’s Office.

“As the uniformed Ogden officer exited his marked police vehicle, the male, later identified as Casey Pacheco, immediately brandished a large knife and walked towards the officer causing the officer fear.

“The officer started to retreat to create some distance from Pacheco and drew his duty weapon to defend himself. Witnesses at the scene confirm that the officer repeatedly told Pacheco to drop the knife and back away. Pacheco had the knife to his own throat and was walking back and forth in an erratic manner.

“Pacheco was yelling at the officer, ‘You are going to have to kill me!’ as he was moving toward the officer and then would turn back and take a few steps. Pacheco would then quickly turn and began moving back towards the officer who was still yelling commands to drop the knife. Pacheco was still brandishing the knife up to his throat but was screaming at the officer and moving towards him in a threatening manner and ignoring warnings from the officer to stay back.”

The officer believed Pacheco had the intent to continue to close the distance between them and then use the knife to stab and kill him, the affidavit says.

“When Pacheco moved even closer, the officer fired his weapon wounding Pacheco and causing him to drop the knife.”

According to information from a previous news conference by OCPD Chief Eric Young, the officer fired four shots, two of which struck Pacheco, prior to the arrival of other officers.

Body camera video does not exist of the incident because the officer forgot to retrieve his camera from a charger when he hurriedly left a staff briefing to respond to the nearby scene.

Road workers were at the scene, and called in the weapons disturbance, Young said. At least one video recording of the events that transpired was made by one of the bystanders, the chief said.

The Weber County Attorney’s office is leading the investigation into the officer-involved critical incident, in keeping with protocol. The officer is on paid leave during the investigation, which is also standard procedure in OICI cases.

The woman allegedly targeted for abuse by Pacheco told officers “their relationship had been abusive for some time,” the suspect’s affidavit says.

The statement asked Pacheco be held without bail because he is a transient and is considered a flight risk, and out of concern for his alleged victim’s safety. A judge agreed, ordered Pacheco be confined to the Weber County jail without bail.

Below, see the Chief Young’s Nov. 2 news conference.