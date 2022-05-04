Update: Salt Lake City police arrest suspected hit-and-run DUI driver who struck, killed young mother, injured daughter

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have arrested a suspected DUI driver they say hit and killed a young mother Tuesday morning and critically injured her daughter as they stood on a sidewalk near 900 East 1700 South.

According to an SLCPD press release issued Monday night, detectives assigned to the department’s Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team arrested 53-year-old Jack Archibald, of West Valley City, in connection to a deadly hit and run crash which was first reported about 11:26 a.m.

“Officers will book Archibald into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one count of Automobile Homicide, two counts of Driving Under the Influence, and two counts of Leaving the Scene of a Crash Involving a Fatality,” the release said.

Investigators say they have determined Archibald was driving while impaired, heading east on 1700 South near 900 East “when he swerved through oncoming traffic lanes and onto the sidewalk, striking 23-year-old Libbie Isabel Allan and her daughter.”

Allan died while being transported to the hospital. Her daughter, whose name is not being released, remains hospitalized in critical condition, the SLCPD release said.

“After the initial crash, Archibald’s vehicle traveled through the front yard of a residence and knocked over a metal fence.” Archibald did not stop and continued to drive away from the scene, police said.

“A short time after the crash, officers conducting an area check located Archibald and the involved vehicle near the Forest Dale Golf Course. Officers found Archibald inside a shed.”

Arresting officers say, “Archibald smelled very strongly of an alcoholic beverage,” at the time of his arrest.

Police noted Monday’s crash marked the 11th traffic-related fatality in Salt Lake City for 2022.