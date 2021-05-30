Update: Second death announced in Powder Mountain plane crash

POWDER MOUNTAIN, Utah, May 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says a second person involved in a single-engine plane crash in the Powder Mountain area has died.

The crash was reported at 10:02 a.m. Saturday after taking off from Ogden’s Hinckley Airport, Weber Fire District Deputy Chief David Reed told Gephardt Daily.

“It was a single-engine plane that crashed into the mountains by Powder Mountain,” Reed said. “Someone saw smoke and called it in.”

Fire crews made their way to the remote scene, then through gates, then down to the site, Reed said.

“It takes a minute to get up there,” he said. “We found two adult males of unknown age, one deceased, and one was severely burned but was alive. We tried to stabilize him.”

Life Flight responded to the scene and hoisted the injured man to a landing area, where an Air Life helicopter picked him up and transported him to the University of Utah burn center, Reed said.

“He had second- and third-degree burns,” Reed said. “He was in critical condition.”

At about 10:00 o’clock Saturday night the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that the second man had passed away, adding “We send our thoughts to everyone effected by this tragic accident”.

Lt. Cortney Ryan, Weber County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed the plane had left Ogden’s Hinckley Airport shortly before the crash. He said it was a two-seater plane, “possibly a trainer.”

Reed said the plane was found on fire, but the cold and wetness of the crash site worked in firefighters’ favor, and the flames were quickly extinguished.