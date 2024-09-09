Utah Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks tips on man wanted after assault

UTAH COUNTY, Sept. 8, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff‘s Office is asking for tips after it says a transient attacked a 62-year-old man in a trailer park.

Deputies are seeking information on the whereabouts of 22-year-old Kaden Alan Beckstrom.

A UCSO news release says Beckstrom assaulted the older man at a Spring Lake area trailer park, located along State Route 198 between Payson and Santaquin, then he fled on foot.

“The assault was unprovoked,” the UCSO statement says. “If you know where he is, call Central Utah 911 at 801-798-5600.”