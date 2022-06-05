Utah Highway Patrol reports wrong-way DUI drivers; 1 at 2.7 times BAC limit

UTAH, June 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — This weekend, Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to two wrong-way drivers cases it classifies as DUI incidents.

The first was Saturday at about 1:30 a.m. on Interstate 15 in Layton. The driver did stop after seeing the emergency lights of the trooper.

The second case was Sunday morning in South Salt Lake, at State Route 201 and 8000 West, with the driver headed west in eastbound lanes.

“A South Salt Lake Officer was heading in to start his shift when he saw the vehicle, it was traveling around 50 mph,” the UHP tweet says.

“The officer turned their lights on and the driver stopped in the lane of travel for the lights. Troopers were called to the scene and took over the investigation. This driver was 2.5x the legal limit!”

A Twitter follower thanked the UHP for its actions.

“Thank you for all you do to keep our roads safe,” she wrote.